Tim Anderson -- hitting .237 with three doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .244 with 14 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

In 60.0% of his 95 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 95 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.

In 21 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 30.5% of his games this year (29 of 95), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.4%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .230 AVG .256 .266 OBP .308 .287 SLG .300 7 XBH 9 1 HR 0 12 RBI 10 45/7 K/BB 48/15 3 SB 9

Athletics Pitching Rankings