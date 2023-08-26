Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .667 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Colin Selby on the mound, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while batting .265.

Suzuki will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with one homer in his last games.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 104 games this season, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 33 games this season (31.7%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 44.2% of his games this year (46 of 104), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 57 .236 AVG .289 .313 OBP .356 .360 SLG .483 12 XBH 22 5 HR 8 22 RBI 22 46/19 K/BB 58/24 2 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings