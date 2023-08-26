On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Colin Selby

Colin Selby TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .395, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 108th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 119 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.6% of those games.

In nine games this season, he has homered (7.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).

Hoerner has an RBI in 38 of 119 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.4% of his games this season (54 of 119), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.6%) he has scored more than once.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 57 .301 AVG .254 .367 OBP .305 .429 SLG .358 19 XBH 17 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 38/16 18 SB 13

Pirates Pitching Rankings