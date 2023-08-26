The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .161 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Sosa has gotten a hit in 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

In 20.7% of his games this season, Sosa has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .167 AVG .154 .167 OBP .175 .259 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 1 HR 2 3 RBI 7 16/0 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings