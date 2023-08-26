The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is batting .161 with three doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Sosa has gotten a hit in 13 of 29 games this year (44.8%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 20.7% of his games this season, Sosa has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six games this season (20.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 14
.167 AVG .154
.167 OBP .175
.259 SLG .333
3 XBH 3
1 HR 2
3 RBI 7
16/0 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.72 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Sears (2-10 with a 4.54 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 26th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 30th.
