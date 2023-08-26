Korey Lee vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Saturday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- Lee managed a hit last year in two of 11 games, including one multi-hit outing.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 11 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last year.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics had a 4.53 team ERA that ranked 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Sears (2-10) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.54 ERA in 134 2/3 innings pitched, with 127 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.54 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 30th.
