Ian Happ vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ian Happ (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Selby. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Colin Selby
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is batting .241 with 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 81 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 109th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 100th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 78 of 125 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- In 13 games this year, he has hit a home run (10.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- In 37 games this year (29.6%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year (40.0%), including 12 multi-run games (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|62
|.236
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.370
|.400
|SLG
|.412
|20
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|23
|67/39
|K/BB
|58/42
|5
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.1 per game).
- Selby starts for the first time this season for the Pirates.
- The 25-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- In seven appearances this season, he has a 7.27 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .314 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.