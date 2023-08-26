Cubs vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 26
Saturday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (67-61) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-71) squaring off at PNC Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on August 26.
The probable pitchers are Javier Assad (2-2) for the Cubs and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.
Cubs vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 5-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
- The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 37, or 57.8%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won 25 of its 37 games, or 67.6%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 642 total runs this season.
- The Cubs have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 21
|@ Tigers
|W 7-6
|Javier Assad vs Alex Faedo
|August 22
|@ Tigers
|L 8-6
|Drew Smyly vs Reese Olson
|August 23
|@ Tigers
|W 6-4
|Jameson Taillon vs Tarik Skubal
|August 24
|@ Pirates
|W 5-4
|Justin Steele vs Rob Zastryzny
|August 25
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Kyle Hendricks vs Mitch Keller
|August 26
|@ Pirates
|-
|Javier Assad vs Colin Selby
|August 27
|@ Pirates
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Bailey Falter
|August 28
|Brewers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Wade Miley
|August 29
|Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Corbin Burnes
|August 30
|Brewers
|-
|Kyle Hendricks vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 1
|@ Reds
|-
|Javier Assad vs Brett Kennedy
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.