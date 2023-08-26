Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Giants on August 26, 2023
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Wilmer Flores and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-San Francisco Giants matchup at Oracle Park on Saturday, starting at 4:05 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Max Fried Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Fried Stats
- Max Fried (4-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Fried has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made nine appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Fried Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|5.2
|9
|3
|3
|6
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|8
|2
|2
|2
|1
|at Pirates
|Aug. 9
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|4
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Max Fried's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 30 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 68 walks and 74 RBI (170 total hits). He has swiped 58 bases.
- He has a .334/.418/.570 slash line so far this season.
- Acuna has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple and two walks.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 22 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs, 83 walks and 110 RBI (128 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He's slashing .268/.377/.593 on the year.
- Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Flores Stats
- Flores has 19 doubles, 18 home runs, 27 walks and 46 RBI (92 total hits).
- He has a .300/.361/.537 slash line on the season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Phillies
|Aug. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Aug. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|at Braves
|Aug. 20
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
Bet on player props for Wilmer Flores or other Giants players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.