Player prop bet options for Luis Robert, Brent Rooker and others are listed when the Chicago White Sox host the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cease Stats

The White Sox's Dylan Cease (5-6) will make his 27th start of the season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

In 26 starts this season, Cease has lasted five or more innings 21 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.50), 51st in WHIP (1.413), and eighth in K/9 (10.6).

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Aug. 20 4.2 8 5 5 6 2 vs. Brewers Aug. 13 7.0 5 2 2 7 2 vs. Yankees Aug. 7 5.1 1 0 0 6 7 at Rangers Aug. 2 1.2 7 7 7 1 3 vs. Guardians Jul. 27 5.2 9 4 4 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dylan Cease's player props with BetMGM.

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 123 hits with 30 doubles, a triple, 34 home runs, 27 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .265/.320/.554 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 24 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 125 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.341/.370 on the season.

Benintendi brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 24 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 23 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Rockies Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 1

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Benintendi or other White Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 37 walks and 55 RBI (88 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .245/.328/.476 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Aug. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals Aug. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 22 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.