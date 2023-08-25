Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (50-78) will face off against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (37-91) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, August 25. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored White Sox (-190). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (5-6, 4.50 ERA) vs Zach Neal - OAK (0-0, 8.25 ERA)

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the White Sox and Athletics game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-190) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $15.26 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 20 (54.1%) of those contests.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Chicago has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox have a 1-2 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 125 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (28.8%) in those games.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 17-51 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Athletics had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

White Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Luis Robert 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 3rd

