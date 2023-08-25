The Oakland Athletics will look to Zack Gelof for continued success at the plate when they take on Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox on Friday, in the second game of a four-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 20th in MLB play with 140 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago is 25th in MLB, slugging .388.

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.239).

Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (529 total).

The White Sox's .295 on-base percentage is the worst in MLB.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.83 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.406).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease (5-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 163 strikeouts.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Cease is looking to secure his 11th quality start of the year in this matchup.

Cease has put together 21 starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 26 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer 8/30/2023 Orioles - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Gibson

