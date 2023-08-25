Zach Neal gets the nod for the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Athletics have +155 odds to upset. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -190 +155 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The White Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have a 20-17 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.1% of those games).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the White Sox a 65.5% chance to win.

Chicago has played in 127 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-63-6).

The White Sox have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-36 24-42 21-28 29-49 37-58 13-19

