The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .639 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 18 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .262.

Suzuki enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389 with two homers.

In 66.0% of his games this season (68 of 103), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (24.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.0% of his games this season, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 46 of 103 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 56 .236 AVG .285 .313 OBP .353 .360 SLG .483 12 XBH 22 5 HR 8 22 RBI 22 46/19 K/BB 57/24 2 SB 3

