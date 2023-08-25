Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .397, fueled by 36 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 107th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.7% of his 118 games this season, with more than one hit in 33.9% of those games.

Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.6%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.2% of his games this year, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54 of 118 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .301 AVG .257 .367 OBP .306 .429 SLG .363 19 XBH 17 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 37/15 18 SB 13

