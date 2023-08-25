The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.459 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago in total hits (123) this season while batting .265 with 65 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 83 of 121 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

In 26.4% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 46 games this year (38.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored in 50.4% of his games this year (61 of 121), with two or more runs 16 times (13.2%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 62 .259 AVG .270 .316 OBP .324 .580 SLG .532 34 XBH 31 17 HR 17 34 RBI 35 59/13 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Athletics Pitching Rankings