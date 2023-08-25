Lenyn Sosa vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .345 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .157 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- In 12 of 28 games this year (42.9%), Sosa has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In five games this season (17.9%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 28 games so far this year.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.160
|AVG
|.154
|.160
|OBP
|.175
|.200
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|7
|14/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .352 against him this season. He has an 8.25 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings over his seven games.
