Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Zach Neal on the mound, on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while batting .239.
  • In 55.1% of his games this season (49 of 89), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 22.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 27.0% of his games this year (24 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 46
.257 AVG .223
.314 OBP .283
.340 SLG .350
8 XBH 13
2 HR 3
18 RBI 17
30/11 K/BB 27/11
5 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.75).
  • The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Neal starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
  • The 34-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of seven appearances so far.
  • In his seven appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .352 against him. He has an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
