Eloy Jiménez vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .271 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 72.7% of his games this year (64 of 88), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 14 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 35 games this season (39.8%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.247
|.330
|OBP
|.295
|.429
|SLG
|.455
|13
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|24
|38/11
|K/BB
|37/11
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.75 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (175 total, 1.4 per game).
- Neal gets the call to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 34-year-old right-hander has appeared in relief seven times this season.
- In seven games this season, he has put up an 8.25 ERA and averages 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .352 against him.
