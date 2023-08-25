The Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) host the Chicago Cubs (67-60) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (5-6) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (10-8) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (5-6) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.01 and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .250 in 17 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Hendricks has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They are batting .235 for the campaign with 126 home runs, 26th in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 2-for-21 with a double and an RBI in 6 1/3 innings this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 27-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.

Keller is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Keller will look to last five or more innings for his 26th straight start. He's averaging six innings per outing.

In three of his 26 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 12th in K/9 (10) among qualifying pitchers.

