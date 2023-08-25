Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (67-60) will clash with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-71) at PNC Park on Friday, August 25. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cubs (-120). A 9-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Cubs vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-6, 4.01 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 63 times and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Cubs have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games).

Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Pirates have come away with 42 wins in the 102 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 39 times in 92 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cubs vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +220 - 2nd

