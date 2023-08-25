Kyle Hendricks gets the nod for the Chicago Cubs on Friday against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for this second game in a four-game series.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 14th in MLB play with 154 total home runs.

Chicago's .418 slugging percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Cubs rank 10th in the majors with a .254 batting average.

Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (641 total).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in the majors.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Chicago has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).

The Cubs have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.285).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Hendricks (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Hendricks is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Hendricks is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff

