On Friday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .216 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 116 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 18th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB play.

Bellinger is batting .211 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has had a hit in 72 of 96 games this year (75.0%), including multiple hits 33 times (34.4%).

In 18.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 44 games this season (45.8%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 56.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 17.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .326 AVG .313 .373 OBP .362 .583 SLG .511 26 XBH 16 11 HR 9 38 RBI 30 31/15 K/BB 31/15 11 SB 6

Pirates Pitching Rankings