The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Guarantee Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .256 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 81 of 117 games this season (69.2%), including 27 multi-hit games (23.1%).

In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Vaughn has driven home a run in 43 games this year (36.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 47 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .270 AVG .243 .338 OBP .302 .470 SLG .389 21 XBH 21 11 HR 5 33 RBI 31 40/15 K/BB 60/16 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings