Andrew Benintendi and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Oakland Athletics and Zach Neal on August 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

Zach Neal TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .341, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .370.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Benintendi will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .474 with two homers in his last games.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 75.7% of his 115 games this year, with multiple hits in 27.8% of them.

He has hit a home run in 3.5% of his games this year, and 0.8% of his chances at the plate.

Benintendi has an RBI in 30 of 115 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (47 of 115), with two or more runs 10 times (8.7%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 60 .285 AVG .270 .351 OBP .332 .386 SLG .357 17 XBH 16 2 HR 2 14 RBI 23 40/21 K/BB 33/21 7 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings