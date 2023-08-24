Yan Gomes vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Pirates Player Props
|Cubs vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Cubs vs Pirates
|Cubs vs Pirates Odds
|Cubs vs Pirates Prediction
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .273 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Gomes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 55 of 86 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.3%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (38.4%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (34.9%), including five multi-run games (5.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.273
|AVG
|.273
|.312
|OBP
|.316
|.427
|SLG
|.441
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|23
|32/8
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Zastryzny takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 31-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.