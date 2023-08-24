The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi head into the first of a four-game series against Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB action with 137 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.386).

The White Sox are 23rd in the majors with a .238 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 25 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (524 total runs).

The White Sox rank last in baseball with a .294 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.80 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 25th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.408).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesse Scholtens (1-6) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty tossed three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

Scholtens has collected three quality starts this year.

Scholtens heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

In nine of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners W 5-4 Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease Zach Neal 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint JP Sears 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez 8/29/2023 Orioles - Away Jesse Scholtens Dean Kremer

