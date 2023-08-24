The Chicago White Sox, including Trayce Thompson (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mariners.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has a double, six home runs and 18 walks while hitting .173.

Thompson has gotten at least one hit in 26.1% of his games this year (12 of 46), with more than one hit three times (6.5%).

In 8.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in 13.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 46 games (26.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .143 AVG .167 .250 OBP .362 .400 SLG .333 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 9 RBI 5 17/5 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings