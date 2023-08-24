Seiya Suzuki vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (batting .343 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Tigers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .263 with 17 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 43 walks.
- Suzuki enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .438 with two homers.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 67 of 102 games this season (65.7%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (24.5%).
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33 games this season (32.4%), Suzuki has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (8.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 44.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.9%.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|55
|.236
|AVG
|.287
|.313
|OBP
|.357
|.360
|SLG
|.485
|12
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|46/19
|K/BB
|57/24
|2
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Pirates give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Zastryzny makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 31-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
