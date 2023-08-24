Nick Madrigal -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rob Zastryzny on the hill, on August 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal?

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .277.

Madrigal has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 66 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Madrigal has had at least one RBI in 25.8% of his games this year (17 of 66), with two or more RBI six times (9.1%).

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .284 AVG .269 .350 OBP .313 .394 SLG .355 7 XBH 8 2 HR 0 9 RBI 14 10/5 K/BB 9/4 4 SB 2

