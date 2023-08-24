Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, August 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 122 hits, batting .266 this season with 64 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 54th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 68.3% of his 120 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.8% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 25.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Robert has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.3%.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 62 .261 AVG .270 .319 OBP .324 .575 SLG .532 33 XBH 31 16 HR 17 32 RBI 35 58/13 K/BB 85/14 4 SB 12

Athletics Pitching Rankings