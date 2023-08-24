Korey Lee vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Korey Lee plays his first game of the season when the Chicago White Sox face off against the Oakland Athletics and Ken Waldichuk at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Korey Lee At The Plate (2022)
- Lee hit .160 with two doubles and a walk.
- In two of 11 games a season ago, Lee got aboard via a hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 11 games he appeared in.
- Lee drove in a run in two of 11 games last year, with multiple RBIs once.
- He did not score in any of the 11 games he played in last season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Athletics
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Luis Robert
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Yasmani Grandal
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
- Click Here for Trayce Thompson
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|.071
|AVG
|.273
|.133
|OBP
|.273
|.143
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Athletics had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 5.91 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.