On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .250.
  • Swanson has gotten a hit in 67 of 112 games this season (59.8%), with multiple hits on 29 occasions (25.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17 games this season (15.2%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 42% of his games this season (47 of 112), with two or more runs 12 times (10.7%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
56 GP 56
.269 AVG .231
.339 OBP .331
.468 SLG .406
22 XBH 18
10 HR 9
35 RBI 29
55/22 K/BB 64/30
1 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 140 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Zastryzny will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
  • It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
