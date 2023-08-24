The Chicago Cubs (66-60) and Pittsburgh Pirates (57-70) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET. The Cubs are coming off a series victory over the Tigers, and the Pirates a series win over the Cardinals.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (14-3) against the Pirates and Mitch Keller (10-8).

Cubs vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (14-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (10-8, 4.22 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (14-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 24th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.20, a 4.54 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.182.

He has earned a quality start 14 times in 23 starts this season.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 23 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (10-8 with a 4.22 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 155 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 27th of the season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.22 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to opposing batters.

Keller is trying to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Keller is aiming for his 26th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

In three of his 26 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.22), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 14th in K/9 (10).

