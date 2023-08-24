Connor Joe and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Thursday at PNC Park against Justin Steele, who will start for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+135). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. Chicago games have gone over the total three straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Read More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have compiled a 36-26 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.1% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Chicago has a 13-7 record (winning 65% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Chicago has played in 126 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-55-4).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 ATS.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-30 31-30 28-29 38-31 45-41 21-19

