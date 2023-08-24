On Thursday, Cody Bellinger (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny

Rob Zastryzny TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 115 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 71 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.

Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has driven home a run in 43 games this year (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 54 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 45 .326 AVG .314 .373 OBP .361 .583 SLG .517 26 XBH 16 11 HR 9 38 RBI 29 31/15 K/BB 31/14 11 SB 6

