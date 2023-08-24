Cody Bellinger vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Thursday, Cody Bellinger (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rob Zastryzny. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rob Zastryzny
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago with 115 hits and an OBP of .368 this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 71 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 33 times.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 18 of them (18.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 43 games this year (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 54 of 95 games this season, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|45
|.326
|AVG
|.314
|.373
|OBP
|.361
|.583
|SLG
|.517
|26
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|29
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/14
|11
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.55 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.1 per game).
- Zastryzny gets the call to start for the Pirates, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 31-year-old southpaw, and his first outing in more than a year.
