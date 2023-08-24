Andrew Vaughn vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 69.0% of his games this season (80 of 116), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (22.4%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 43 games this year (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (3.4%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.264
|AVG
|.243
|.330
|OBP
|.302
|.467
|SLG
|.389
|21
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|5
|33
|RBI
|31
|40/15
|K/BB
|60/16
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.76 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.91, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .283 batting average against him.
