Andrew Benintendi vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 24 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.340), slugging percentage (.363) and OPS (.703) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is 129th in slugging.
- Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 75.4% of his 114 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.2% of them.
- Looking at the 114 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (2.6%), and in 0.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 29 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 40.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|60
|.282
|AVG
|.270
|.350
|OBP
|.332
|.371
|SLG
|.357
|16
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|23
|40/21
|K/BB
|33/21
|7
|SB
|6
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Waldichuk gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 5.91 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 5.91 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 28 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.
