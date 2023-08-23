Yasmani Grandal -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 52 of 102 games this year (51.0%) Grandal has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (18.6%).
  • Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (7.8%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23 games this year (22.5%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (7.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 24.5% of his games this season (25 of 102), he has scored, and in five of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 55
.227 AVG .242
.295 OBP .321
.326 SLG .360
8 XBH 12
3 HR 5
9 RBI 23
31/11 K/BB 52/21
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9).
