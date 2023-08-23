Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.
  • Gomes has reached base via a hit in 54 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this season (9.4%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Gomes has driven home a run in 32 games this season (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 29 games this year (34.1%), including five multi-run games (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Tigers

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 43
.273 AVG .266
.312 OBP .311
.427 SLG .439
12 XBH 14
4 HR 5
22 RBI 22
32/8 K/BB 32/7
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (147 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Tigers will send Skubal (3-2) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings across eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .238 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.