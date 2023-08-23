How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 23
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 136 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.
- The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.
- Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 519 (4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.
- Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Michael Kopech (5-11) will make his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up nine earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Kopech has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 14-1
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Peter Lambert
|8/19/2023
|Rockies
|L 11-5
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Kyle Freeland
|8/20/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Chris Flexen
|8/21/2023
|Mariners
|L 14-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Luis Castillo
|8/22/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-3
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Bryan Woo
|8/23/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|George Kirby
|8/24/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jesse Scholtens
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/25/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|JP Sears
|8/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Paul Blackburn
|8/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Paul Blackburn
|8/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Grayson Rodriguez
