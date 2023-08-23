Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 136 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.

The White Sox rank 21st in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 519 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Chicago strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Chicago has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.82) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Michael Kopech (5-11) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up nine earned runs in four innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has started 23 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Kopech has made 14 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners L 14-2 Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners L 6-3 Home Mike Clevinger Bryan Woo 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech George Kirby 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 8/27/2023 Athletics - Home Mike Clevinger Paul Blackburn 8/28/2023 Orioles - Away Michael Kopech Grayson Rodriguez

