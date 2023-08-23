Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .263 with 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Suzuki will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with two homers in his last outings.

In 65.3% of his 101 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12 games this season (11.9%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year (44 of 101), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 54 .236 AVG .286 .313 OBP .354 .360 SLG .482 12 XBH 20 5 HR 8 22 RBI 22 46/19 K/BB 56/23 2 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings