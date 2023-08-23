Seiya Suzuki vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Seiya Suzuki -- with a slugging percentage of .629 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Tigers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .263 with 16 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 42 walks.
- Suzuki will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with two homers in his last outings.
- In 65.3% of his 101 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (11.9%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.6% of his games this year (44 of 101), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|54
|.236
|AVG
|.286
|.313
|OBP
|.354
|.360
|SLG
|.482
|12
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|46/19
|K/BB
|56/23
|2
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
