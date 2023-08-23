On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Tigers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .735, fueled by an OBP of .339 and a team-best slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 106th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 85 of 116 games this season (73.3%), including 39 multi-hit games (33.6%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in nine of them (7.8%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 36 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 52 games this season (44.8%), including 15 multi-run games (12.9%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 54 .301 AVG .254 .367 OBP .306 .429 SLG .360 19 XBH 16 6 HR 3 36 RBI 24 35/21 K/BB 37/15 18 SB 12

