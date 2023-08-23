Nick Madrigal vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Nick Madrigal -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on August 23 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .276 with 12 doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 40 of 65 games this season (61.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (21.5%).
- In 65 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- In 24.6% of his games this year, Madrigal has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2%.
- He has scored in 23 of 65 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Other Cubs Players vs the Tigers
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.284
|AVG
|.267
|.350
|OBP
|.313
|.394
|SLG
|.356
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/5
|K/BB
|9/4
|4
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.76 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
