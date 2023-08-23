After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start George Kirby) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has 122 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .556, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 89th and he is sixth in slugging.
  • In 68.9% of his games this season (82 of 119), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (26.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 31 games this season, he has hit a long ball (26.1%, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 60 games this year (50.4%), including 16 multi-run games (13.4%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 62
.266 AVG .270
.324 OBP .324
.586 SLG .532
33 XBH 31
16 HR 17
32 RBI 35
55/13 K/BB 85/14
4 SB 12

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Mariners are sending Kirby (10-8) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.23), first in WHIP (1.015), and 42nd in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
