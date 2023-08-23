Lenyn Sosa vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .153.
- In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), Sosa has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this season (19.2%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|14
|.152
|AVG
|.154
|.152
|OBP
|.175
|.196
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|7
|12/0
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
