The Chicago White Sox, including Lenyn Sosa and his .321 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa has three doubles, two home runs and a walk while hitting .153.
  • In 11 of 26 games this season (42.3%), Sosa has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 26 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In five games this season (19.2%), Sosa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (19.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
.152 AVG .154
.152 OBP .175
.196 SLG .333
2 XBH 3
0 HR 2
1 RBI 7
12/0 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Mariners have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.71).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up 135 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
  • Kirby makes the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.