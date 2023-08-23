The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .238 with 15 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 22 walks.
  • In 54.0% of his 87 games this season, Andrus has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
  • In 4.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (21.8%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.8%).
  • He has scored a run in 23 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 46
.255 AVG .223
.315 OBP .283
.321 SLG .350
7 XBH 13
1 HR 3
17 RBI 17
29/11 K/BB 27/11
4 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Mariners' 3.71 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (10-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 150 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 25th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.23 ERA ranks 10th, 1.015 WHIP ranks first, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.