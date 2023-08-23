The Chicago White Sox and Eloy Jimenez (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Guaranteed Rate Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Mariners.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: George Kirby

George Kirby TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is hitting .274 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 22 walks.

Jimenez has gotten a hit in 63 of 86 games this season (73.3%), including 21 multi-hit games (24.4%).

He has homered in 16.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (40.7%), with two or more RBI in 13 of those games (15.1%).

In 33 games this season (38.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .299 AVG .247 .339 OBP .295 .443 SLG .455 13 XBH 16 6 HR 8 27 RBI 24 35/11 K/BB 37/11 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings