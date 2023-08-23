The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and nine RBI), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 19 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .252.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 67 of 111 games this season (60.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (26.1%).

He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has had an RBI in 39 games this season (35.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (14.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 55 .269 AVG .236 .339 OBP .333 .468 SLG .413 22 XBH 18 10 HR 9 35 RBI 29 55/22 K/BB 62/29 1 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings