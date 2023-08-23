Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Nico Hoerner and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 136 hits with 22 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 36 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 30 bases.

He's slashed .279/.339/.396 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Royals Aug. 18 3-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 29 walks and 65 RBI (114 total hits). He has swiped 17 bases.

He's slashed .321/.369/.555 so far this season.

Bellinger brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double, two home runs and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Aug. 21 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Aug. 20 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Royals Aug. 19 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Royals Aug. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Skubal Stats

The Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Skubal will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Skubal Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Aug. 18 6.0 3 1 1 7 1 at Red Sox Aug. 11 5.1 7 5 4 3 2 vs. Rays Aug. 5 5.1 6 1 0 6 1 at Marlins Jul. 30 4.2 6 4 4 4 0 vs. Giants Jul. 24 5.0 2 0 0 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tarik Skubal's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 54 walks and 69 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .237/.320/.449 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Aug. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 4-for-5 3 1 1 8 0 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Guardians Aug. 19 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Kerry Carpenter Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Carpenter Stats

Kerry Carpenter has 81 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 24 walks and 50 RBI.

He's slashed .288/.354/.541 on the year.

Carpenter takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Carpenter Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Aug. 22 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 21 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 at Guardians Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Guardians Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Kerry Carpenter or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.