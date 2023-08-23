Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will take the field on Wednesday at Comerica Park against Tarik Skubal, who is starting for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 13th in Major League Baseball with 154 home runs.

Fueled by 373 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .254 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fifth with 630 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Chicago has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.27 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.290 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (7-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Taillon has 15 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Royals L 4-3 Home Jameson Taillon Cole Ragans 8/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Justin Steele Brady Singer 8/20/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Jordan Lyles 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers - Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates - Away Justin Steele Mitch Keller 8/25/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Osvaldo Bido 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Bailey Falter 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Johan Oviedo 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.